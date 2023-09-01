Vumlunmang Vualnam appointed as the new secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) confirmed the appointments of many bureaucrats in the various Ministries, Departments, and organisations on Thursday, in a major restructuring of the Union government's bureaucratic level.

Vumlunmang Vualnam, IAS, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, has replaced Vice Rajiv Bansal, IAS as Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation , effective Thursday.

However, Chanchal Kumar, IAS, Officer on Special Duty, Ministry of Civil Aviation, was appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region Vice Lok Ranjan, IAS upon his appointment as Administrative Member, Central Administrative Tribunal, by amending the earlier order for posting Chanchal Kumar as Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation vice Shri Rajiv Bansal, IAS upon his retirement on the same day.

A total of 15 IAS officers have been appointed as secretaries and additional secretaries in various departments and organisations of the Government of India.

S Krishnan, IAS has been appointed as Secretary Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology ; Umang Narula, IAS as Secretary, of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; Ashish Upadhyaya, IAS as Special Secretary and financial Advisor Ministry of Power.

(With inputs from ANI)