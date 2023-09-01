CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation NewsVumlunmang Vualnam appointed as the new secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation

Vumlunmang Vualnam appointed as the new secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation

Vumlunmang Vualnam, IAS, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, has replaced Vice Rajiv Bansal, IAS as Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, effective Thursday.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 1, 2023 11:49:34 AM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
Vumlunmang Vualnam appointed as the new secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation
The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) confirmed the appointments of many bureaucrats in the various Ministries, Departments, and organisations on Thursday, in a major restructuring of the Union government's bureaucratic level.

Vumlunmang Vualnam, IAS, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, has replaced Vice Rajiv Bansal, IAS as Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, effective Thursday.
However, Chanchal Kumar, IAS, Officer on Special Duty, Ministry of Civil Aviation, was appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region Vice Lok Ranjan, IAS upon his appointment as Administrative Member, Central Administrative Tribunal, by amending the earlier order for posting Chanchal Kumar as Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation vice Shri Rajiv Bansal, IAS upon his retirement on the same day.
A total of 15 IAS officers have been appointed as secretaries and additional secretaries in various departments and organisations of the Government of India.
S Krishnan, IAS has been appointed as Secretary Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; Umang Narula, IAS as Secretary, of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; Ashish Upadhyaya, IAS as Special Secretary and financial Advisor Ministry of Power.
(With inputs from ANI)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA)

Recommended Articles

View All
ATF Price Hike: Jet fuel prices at highest level since December 2022, details here

ATF Price Hike: Jet fuel prices at highest level since December 2022, details here

Sept 1, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Jalan Kalrock injects Rs 100 crore into Jet Airways following NCLAT clearance

Jalan Kalrock injects Rs 100 crore into Jet Airways following NCLAT clearance

Aug 31, 2023 IST1 Min Read

Air India plans to send pilots abroad for simulator training after DGCA action

Air India plans to send pilots abroad for simulator training after DGCA action

Aug 31, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X