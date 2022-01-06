Vistara's super offers on 7th anniversary for 2 days; fares start at Rs 977

Vistara Airlines has announced its seventh-anniversary special sale for all three of its classes across domestic and international routes. The airline has invited travellers to book their 2022 travels in advance.

The airline revealed that the sale will be open for 48 hours, beginning January 6, 2022, and ending at midnight of January 7, 2022, for travel between January 21, 2022, and September 30, 2022.

The discounted fares in the sale are also applicable on the Vistara Airline's international routes, but only on those that are presently available for booking.

Domestic sale fares for Economy and Premium Economy cabins must be bought at least 15 days in advance while Business Class tickets must be purchased at least three days in advance.

The airline's all-inclusive one-way fares for Economy, Premium Economy, and Business Class starts at Rs 977 for Economy, Rs 2677 for Premium Economy, and Rs 9777 for Business Class.

The cheapest airfare in the sale is Rs 977 for Economy class and Rs 9,777 for Business class on the Jammu to Srinagar route. The cheapest premium economy airfare is Rs 2,677 for Delhi-Chandigarh or return.

Some of the other important routes of the airline where travellers can take advantage of the sale include Delhi-Patna (Rs 1977), Bengaluru- Hyderabad (Rs 1781), Delhi-Guwahati (Rs 2112), Mumbai-Delhi (Rs 2112) and Bengaluru-Delhi (Rs 3970).

Vistara is offering one-way tickets to Dubai for as low as Rs 10,699

all-inclusive. The one-way Economy class fare from Delhi to Al-Sharjah will cost Rs 10,599. A one-way ticket from Delhi to London costs Rs 27,699 for Economy, Rs 43,499 for Premium Economy and Rs 90,299 for Business class.

Vistara's Anniversary offer can be availed via its website, iOS and Android mobile apps, Vistara's airport ticket offices, call center and online travel agencies (OTAs). Tata Sons is a majority (51 percent) stakeholder in Vistara Airlines.