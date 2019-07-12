In association with
Vistara's international expansion finally takes off: What to expect on board?

Updated : July 12, 2019 02:10 PM IST

Vistara is headed to Singapore next month, launching its first two daily international flights from Delhi and Mumbai to the home of its parent, Singapore Airlines.
At the moment, the airline is going to fly with the ex-Jet Airways 737 aircraft to Singapore.
The airline is yet to make an announcement on the complete details of the product and service to expect on board.
cnbc two logos
