Vistara's 48-hour festive season discount sale starts tonight

Vistara today announced a 48-hour festive season discount sale, starting from October 10 midnight for all classes of travel - Economy, Premium Economy and Business -- across its domestic network. The airline offers fares as low as Rs 1,199 in the economy class, Rs 2,699 for premium economy class and Rs 6,999 for business class.

"Bookings under the sale are open for 48 hours only, starting 0001 hours of Thursday, 10 October 2019 and ending at 2359 of Friday, October 11, 2019, for travel between October 10, 2019 and March 28, 2020," the airline said in a statement.

“Festivities bring friends and families together, and we want Vistara to be part of the occasion as our customers plan their long-awaited holidays or quick weekend getaways. It is also a great chance for travellers that have not yet flown Vistara to give themselves a treat and experience the difference that makes it India’s finest and only 5-star airline, and to fly Vistara to some of its newest destinations including Jodhpur, Udaipur, Patna, and Indore. Travel dates for this sale cover not just the festive season, but also the post-festive season into March 2020. But hurry, seats are limited, and the lowest fares will sell out fast!” said Sanjiv Kapoor, chief commercial officer, Vistara.