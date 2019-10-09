Aviation
Vistara's 48-hour festive season discount sale starts tonight
Updated : October 09, 2019 08:56 PM IST
The airline's new destinations such as Jodhpur, Udaipur, Patna, and Indore are also part of the sale.
The festive season discount sale is for all classes of travel across the airline's domestic network.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more