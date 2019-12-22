#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Vistara waives charges for Lucknow, Delhi passengers

Updated : December 22, 2019 06:39 PM IST

In view of the ongoing protests in Lucknow, private airline Vistara has announced a full waiver of change and cancellation fees for passenger travelling to and from the city on Sunday.
Protests in Lucknow along with other parts of Uttar Pradesh have turned violent in the past few days, leading to authorities to impose an internet shutdown.
