Vistara to stop using 200ml plastic water bottles on flights

In a bid to reduce plastic usage, Vistara is set to stop giving plastic bottles on its flights.

The airline will remove all individual-sized 200ml water bottles from its flights. "This initiative was implemented on Delhi – Mumbai flights on July 16, and will be extended to all flights across the airline’s network in phases over the coming weeks. Economy Class customers, who were hitherto given water in small plastic bottles, will now be served mineral water in environment-friendly paper cups," a statement from the airline said.

Vistara has significantly reduced single-use plastic usage and has a further 50 percent reduction target this year. The airline continues to undertake several other eco-friendly initiatives to support its award-winning inflight service with minimal use of plastics, by switching to packaging from renewable and bio-degradable sources, the airline said in a statement.