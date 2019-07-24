Aviation
Vistara to stop using 200ml plastic water bottles on flights
Updated : July 24, 2019 07:00 PM IST
Vistara has significantly reduced single-use plastic usage and has a further 50 percent reduction target this year.
The airline is the first and only carrier in India to serve oxo-biodegradable cutlery and pouch to Economy class flyers.
