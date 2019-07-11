Vistara to start international operations from August 6, to use ex-Jet Airways aircraft

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, is all set to fly international from August, with the first flight to operate on the Delhi-Singapore route.

The full-service carrier will use ex-Jet Airways aircraft on its maiden international flight.

The youngest domestic airline will launch Singapore flights from Delhi starting August 6 and flights from Mumbai will commence from August 7. The bookings have already opened.

The airline will be using ex-Jet Airways Boeing 737-800 with two-class cabin configuration (business and economy) for the route. Introductory economy fares on Mumbai-Singapore route start at Rs 20,778 and those on Delhi-Singapore commence at Rs 21,877.

"Customers can also take convenient one-stop connections to and from several other Indian cities beyond Delhi and Mumbai, including but not limited to Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jammu, Lucknow, Ranchi, Raipur, Srinagar and Varanasi. The airline will soon expand its international network further to other destinations," Vistara said in a statement.