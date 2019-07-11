Aviation
Vistara to start international operations from August 6, to use ex-Jet Airways aircraft
Updated : July 11, 2019 10:24 AM IST
The full-service carrier will use ex-Jet Airways aircraft on its maiden international flight.
The youngest domestic airline will launch Singapore flights from Delhi starting August 6 and flights from Mumbai will commence from August 7. The bookings have already opened.
