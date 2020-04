Full-service airline Vistara today said that it plans to make temporary changes in the domestic and international flights including cold meals to economy cabin and withdrawal of services such as Starbucks coffee and Turkish towels.

The airline plans to reduce touch-points on board by up to 80 percent with these changes. In the premium economy and economy cabins of domestic flights, the airline will reduce meal choices, withdraw services such as on-board sales, welcome drink, hot meals, and beverages. As a result, it will serve cold refreshments to premium economy and economy cabin passengers.

Water-pouring will also be replaced with 200-ml sealed water bottles, which had been disbanded as a mark of avoiding plastic earlier.

It will also withdraw services such as Starbucks coffee and Turkish towels, which are available in premium economy and business class segment.

To further reduce touch-points in the flight, the joint venture of Tata sons and Singapore Airlines will also withdraw in-flight magazines and other reading material.

"Services on international flights will also be reviewed accordingly to curtail contact with customers," Vistara said.

The Gurugram-based airline is providing appropriate training to its cabin crew in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and they will undergo thermal screening before the departure and arrival of flights. They will also wear masks and gloves at all times.

In line with an increasingly applied global practice, the airline will encourage its passengers to do self web check-in or use the self check-in kiosks at airports. All aircraft will be equipped with surgical masks, gloves, sanitiser wipes and contact-less infrared thermometers.

"The airline will also ensure a precautionary check-up with the Airport Medical Support Team for any passenger showing symptoms of COVID-19," the airline added.

The airline added that it will make further changes in line with DGCA guidelines once they are finalized and notified.