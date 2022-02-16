Vistara to restore pre-COVID level customer experience for flyers; Starbucks on the menu

Vistara passengers will now receive enhanced meal and entertainment services on board, as the airline plans to restore pre- COVID level standards of customer experience. The airline had curtailed inflight services in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Vistara , a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, will also resume serving tea and coffee, including Starbucks, on all domestic flights with a flying time of 90 minutes and above. The airline will soon increase 'choice of meals' for Premium Economy and Business Class customers, the company statement said.

The company has already restored the 'choice of non-vegetarian meals' in Economy Class on all eligible flights effective January 1.

It has also re-introduced menu cards on long-haul international routes, along with increasing the meal options. Besides that, the travellers will also receive improved inflight entertainment offerings across domestic and international networks, it added.

"We keep you at the heart of everything we do and have heard your feedback. We are making changes and enhancements to make sure you continue to have the Vistara Experience you have grown to love. Thank you for placing your trust in us," Vistara tweeted on Wednesday.

The Gurugram based-airline wrote on a Twitter post that it was also working on ensuring better airport and on-ground services for its customers.

Earlier, Air India, which was taken over by Tata Group, announced the introduction of “enhanced meal service” in four flights that will operate from Mumbai on Thursday.