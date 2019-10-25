Vistara to launch Mumbai-Colombo flights from November 25

Full-service carrier Vistara will launch direct flights between Mumbai and Colombo from November 25. The flights, UK131 and UK132, will operate daily except on Wednesdays.

Colombo was expected to be the first international destination for Vistara but the airline postponed the launch because of the tense situation in the country post terror attack in April this year.

Colombo will be the fourth international destination for Vistara after Singapore, Bangkok and Dubai.

The airline will operate A320neo on the route and will offer a three-class configuration. Introductory return fares for economy class start at Rs 18,599, for premium economy at Rs 24,399 and for business at Rs 35,599.

"Sri Lanka is a very promising destination for Vistara, given the growth it continues to record in trade and tourism, especially as India is the largest tourism source market for Sri Lanka," chief executive officer Leslie Thng was quoted as saying in a statement.

Tata SIA Airlines which operates under the brand name of Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.