Tata-SIA joint venture airline Vistara will operate direct flights between Delhi and Frankfurt twice a week from February 18.

The full-service carrier will operate the route via a Boeing 787-9 aircraft. The flights have been facilitated under the air transport bubble arrangement between India and Germany.

Round-trip and all-inclusive fares for the route are currently priced at Rs 53,499 for economy segment, from Rs 82,599 for premium economy and from Rs 149,899 for business class.

"As a key gateway to Germany and an ever-thriving metropolis that is a global hub of finance, commerce and trade, Frankfurt is another significant addition to our route network that also strengthens our presence in Europe," Leslie Thng, chief executive officer, Vistara, said.

The flights will operate on Thursday and Saturday of every week. Flights from India will depart at 0330 hours (local time) and arrive at Frankfurt at 0755 hours and those from Frankfurt will depart at 1240 hours and reach at 0050 hours (next day).

Vistara will accept all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both the countries, as specified by the respective government bodies, the airline said. Vistara strongly encourages its customers to fully understand these guidelines before making their bookings, the airline added.

