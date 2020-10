Vistara will operate a daily flight between Delhi and London with effect from December 1. The airline currently operates four flights a week between the two cities. It will increase the frequency of five weekly flights from November 21.

The joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines has also decided to change timings of the Delhi-London flights with effect from October 25 with UK017 departing from Delhi at 1345 hours local time and UK018 departing London at 2050 hours local time.

The full-service carrier is operating these flights under the air travel bubble or bilateral transport bubble arrangement between India and the UK. India currently has air bubble arrangements with 17 countries with the latest country being Ukraine.

The additional frequency from Vistara comes at a time when SpiceJet is also gearing up to launch Delhi-London flight. SpiceJet will operate two flights a week between Delhi and Mumbai from December 4. While SpiceJet plans to deploy a leased an A330neo on the route, Vistara has deployed its Boeing B787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

