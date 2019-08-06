Vistara to fly daily to Bangkok from 27 August, bookings open

Tata-Singapore International Airlines promoted Vistara on Tuesday announced the addition of Bangkok as its third international destination after Singapore and Dubai as it starts international operations from Tuesday.

Vistara will commence services on the Delhi-Bangkok route from August 27 with an Airbus A32neo plane, the airline said in a release. The domestic private carrier is 51 percent owned by Tata Sons while 49 percent stake is held by SIA.

"Bangkok as a key gateway to Thailand continues to boost international commerce, trade and tourism in Thailand, making the business case more promising for us," said Leslie Thng, chief executive officer, Vistara, in the release.

The service will come with three-class cabin configuration, making Vistara the first airline to offer the choice of premium economy class for travel between India and Thailand in addition to economy and business class.

An all-inclusive, round-trip economy class ticket will cost Rs 16,940, while that in premium economy and business class will come at Rs 23,960 and Rs 48,155 respectively.

Vistara will kickstart its international operations from August 6 with a flight to Singapore from New Delhi. This will be followed by the launch of services on the Mumbai-Singapore route from August 7.

Vistara on Monday, announced the launch of services to Dubai from New Delhi, starting August 21.