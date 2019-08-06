Aviation
Vistara to fly daily to Bangkok from 27 August, bookings open
Updated : August 06, 2019 06:43 PM IST
The service will come with three-class cabin configuration, making Vistara the first airline to offer the choice of premium economy class for travel between India and Thailand in addition to economy and business class.
