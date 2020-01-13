Vistara to drop business-class, premium economy from some aircraft, says report

In a major strategical change, Vistara has decided to drop its business-class and premium economy seating from some of its aircraft, Business Standard reported, citing sources.

According to the report, the Tata Sons-Singapore Airlines joint venture, which has tried to differentiate itself as a premium brand since the beginning, has asked Airbus to send around 10 of the 50 A320 and A321 aircraft ordered in all-economy configurations. The report added that the aircraft will have 180 seats, against 164, in a three-class cabin — its usual seating.

As per the report, the airline will operate these aircraft between Tier B and Tier C cities as they have less demand for premium class seating.

“The all-economy aircraft tends to be deployed on routes with weaker demand for front cabins or on seasonal leisure routes. We may have a few such aircraft in the future to serve these routes,” a Vistara spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.