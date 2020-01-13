Aviation
Vistara to drop business-class, premium economy from some aircraft, says report
Updated : January 13, 2020 12:04 PM IST
As per the report, the airline will operate these aircraft between Tier B and Tier C cities as they have less demand for premium class seating.
The Tata Sons-Singapore Airlines joint venture has tried to differentiate itself as a premium brand since the beginning.
