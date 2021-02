Tata-SIA Airlines Ltd, operating as Vistara will operate special Mumbai to Malé flights under the updated air travel bubble arrangement from March. The airline will deploy its Airbus A320neo on the route thrice a week.

Now, fly the new feeling to Maldives on India’s Best Airline. We are thrilled to announce our direct flights to Malé from Mumbai. Operations begin 03-March-21 with return fares starting at INR 17699 all-in. Book now: https://t.co/9YkcLCJpfZ#FlyHigher #MaléOnVistara pic.twitter.com/kJhZ5dzniM — Vistara (@airvistara) February 13, 2021

The round-trip, all-inclusive fares for Mumbai-Malé start at Rs 17,699 for economy class and at Rs 46,999 for the business class. This flight to the Maldives will operate three times a week – Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The airline recently commenced its daily flight service from Delhi to Sharjah in the UAE, also under the air bubble agreement.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended other scheduled international flights in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus contagion.

However, certain air bubble arrangements have made it possible for airlines to operate select international flights since July last year between India and 24 other countries.