Aviation
Vistara to boost fleet to 41 by year-end, says CEO Leslie Thng
Updated : August 07, 2019 01:31 PM IST
The carrier, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines Ltd, completed its first international flight to Singapore on Wednesday.
The full-service airline has announced plans to add routes from India to Bangkok and Dubai as it expects to benefit from the collapse of rival Jet Airways Ltd in April.
