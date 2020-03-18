  • SENSEX
Vistara suspends international flights from March 20 till March 31 due to Covid-19

Updated : March 18, 2020 06:36 PM IST

The airline has also temporarily adjusted domestic capacity for the months of March and April 2020 in view of reduced demand.
Customers booked on the affected flights will be fully refunded and the airline will continue to monitor the evolving situation and may make further capacity adjustments, Vistara cautioned.
On March 17, GoAir had suspended international operations till April 15 and had also asked support from the government to keep airlines afloat in the country.
