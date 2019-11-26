Aviation
Vistara starts hiring for wide-body B787 aircraft
Updated : November 26, 2019 01:44 PM IST
Vistara said that it has started inviting applications for first officers with an experience of minimum 500 hours on B787 after line release.
Vistara will be the second Indian carrier in the current aviation ecosystem to offer wide-body aircraft operations after Air India.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more