Vistara starts hiring for wide-body B787 aircraft

Updated : November 26, 2019 01:44 PM IST

Vistara said that it has started inviting applications for first officers with an experience of minimum 500 hours on B787 after line release.
Vistara will be the second Indian carrier in the current aviation ecosystem to offer wide-body aircraft operations after Air India.
