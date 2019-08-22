Aviation
Vistara starts daily international flights to Dubai from Mumbai
Updated : August 22, 2019 02:42 PM IST
To mark its maiden journey to Dubai, the airlines presented all the fliers on the inaugural journey with a gift bag of memorabilia and chocolates.
Earlier this month, Vistara started its first international daily flight operation to Singapore from Delhi and Mumbai.
