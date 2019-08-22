Vistara starts daily international flights to Dubai from Mumbai

Vistara Airlines on Wednesday inaugurated its daily flights between Mumbai and Dubai. The United Arab Emirates has become Vistara's second international destination after Singapore.



"With a great product and unmatched Indian hospitality, we bring something unique to the India-UAE route and are confident that travellers will enjoy flying the ‘new feeling’ with Vistara,” Leslie Thng, CEO, Vistara Airlines, said in a release announcing the launch.



To mark its maiden journey to Dubai, the airlines presented all the fliers on the inaugural journey with a gift bag of memorabilia and chocolates.

Earlier this month, Vistara started its first international daily flight operation to Singapore from Delhi and Mumbai. The airline is slated to add Bangkok, Thailand as its third international destination from August 27.