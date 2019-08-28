Vistara starts daily flights to Bangkok from Delhi

Vistara Airlines launched its third leg of international services on Tuesday with its maiden flight to Bangkok, Thailand from New Delhi.

A joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, the Gurugram-based carrier offers its customers premium economy class, in addition to business and economy class.

"Customers from Bangkok can also take convenient onward connections on Vistara to several destinations within India including Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai," the airline said in a press release.