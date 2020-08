Vistara and SpiceJet are now officially all set to commence flights to the London Heathrow Airport as the two will be allotted slots at the airport in the coming weeks.

While Vistara, the joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, will be given the slot at the London Heathrow Airport from August 16, SpiceJet will have its slot from September 1, officials said.

The airlines will be operating flights to London from New Delhi. The two airlines can operate flights on any date once their slot periods commence.

London Heathrow has been an ambitious destination for Indian airlines due to the steady flow of air traffic. The city serves as a connecting destination and is an important centre for trade and tourism. Currently, Air India is the only domestic airline that operates on the sector.

Vistara and SpiceJet haven't yet provided any details about the flights, including the effective date of commencement of operations.

As per the website of London Heathrow, Vistara will operate UK 6101 flight from New Delhi and this will arrive at 06:55 hours in London. The full-service carrier will operate UK 6102 from London at 14:00 hours for New Delhi.

Low-cost airline SpiceJet has received its slot to operate SG 091 from New Delhi to London and this is expected to arrive at 15:25 hours. The same aircraft will then depart from London as flight SG 092 at 17:25 hours for New Delhi.