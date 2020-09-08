Aviation Vistara restarts in-flight meals with Waldorf Salad, Rajma Galouti on the menu Updated : September 08, 2020 02:06 PM IST Vistara has restarted in-flight meal service on domestic routes and has started serving pre-packed snacks, meals and beverages on all domestic flights with effect from September 7. In the business class, the option of non-vegetarian and vegetarian menus are offered as per meal types. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply