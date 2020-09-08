Vistara restarts in-flight meals with Waldorf Salad, Rajma Galouti on the menu

Vistara has restarted in-flight meal service on domestic routes and has started serving pre-packed snacks, meals and beverages on all domestic flights with effect from September 7.

In the business class, the option of non-vegetarian and vegetarian menus are offered as per meal types.

In all flights with a flying time of 90-minutes and above, cut fruits, salad, dessert, bread, and a heated meal are served in disposable, pre-packed containers.

In flights with a flying time of below 90 minutes, a cold meal with the appropriate accompaniments is served.

Pre-packaged water, juice, aerated beverages, tea and coffee (including Starbucks on applicable sectors) are offered in all flights (pre-poured in the galley).

Passengers in Premium Economy are offered a choice between non-vegetarian and vegetarian heated meals. The menu includes sandwiches, wraps, and salad, which are served in disposable, pre-packed containers along with pre-packed juice and water.

All economy passengers, including Economy Lite, are served a vegetarian composite menu which includes sandwiches, wraps and salad along with pre-packed water.

Meals offered currently include dishes like Peri-Peri Spiced Chicken Breast, Waldorf Salad, Rajma Galouti, Rich Truffle Pastry among others.