Aviation Vistara receives its first Airbus A321neo aircraft Updated : July 24, 2020 10:28 AM IST The A321neo aircraft is also equipped with wireless connectivity, which will allow passengers to access the internet through on-board wi-fi. The business class seats in A321neo can recline into fully-flat beds and each will have a 16-inch high-definition in-seat TV to access in-flight entertainment.