Aviation
Vistara passengers can travel paperless from Bengaluru airport thanks to biometric tech
Updated : July 23, 2019 05:31 PM IST
The airport launched the Vision-Box developed One-ID biometric platform technology in partnership with Vistara that will enable passengers to breeze through BLR Airport.
It is expected to be the largest deployment of an end-to-end paperless biometric programme in Asia with over 350 passenger touchpoints at Bengaluru Airport Terminal 1..
