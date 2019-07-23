Vistara passengers can travel paperless from Bengaluru airport thanks to biometric tech

The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has successfully launched the ‘Early Go Live’ of its ambitious Digi Yatra project, a fully biometric-based self-boarding solution for a seamless flow from registration to boarding.

The airport launched the Vision-Box developed and installed One-ID biometric platform technology in partnership with Vistara that will enable passengers to breeze through the Bengaluru airport, a press release said.

Once completed by the beginning of next year, it is expected to be the largest deployment of an end-to-end paperless biometric programme in Asia with over 350 passenger touchpoints at Bengaluru Airport Terminal 1.

“BIAL is extremely excited to roll out this Digi Yatra-based biometric technology that has the potential to make the passenger experience at the BLR Airport seamless, secure and enjoyable. As the gateway to a new India, the BLR Airport would like to be a frontrunner amongst next-generation airport operations," said Hari Marar, MD and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd.

In its initial phase, the programme will enable passengers travelling on Vistara flight UK864 from Bengaluru to Mumbai to utilise this facility without presenting travel documents at every touchpoint.