Business travel continues to lead air traffic, followed by passengers returning to their homes or to their places of work, Vistara's second customer survey has revealed. The survey was conducted over 4,500 passengers between August 17 and September 2.

There has also been a rise in the number of people visiting friends and relatives starting October 2020, and a spike in leisure travel for 2021.

"We have been seeing a steady rise in demand for domestic travel since the resumption of operations in May 2020, and the increased passenger confidence further makes us hopeful of better times to return soon," chief commercial officer Vinod Kannan said.

The survey showed that 41 percent of the respondents said they plan to take their next flight by November 2020, and 63 percent expect to take their next flight by February 2021.

Flying for business and returning to a place of work/home continues to be the main purpose of travel in the last few weeks for nearly 45 percent of the respondents.

Visiting friends and relatives are expected to pick up during the festive season and is likely to continue through February 2021 for an average of 25 percent of the respondents, Vistara said.

In addition, 84 percent of surveyed passengers said that they are likely to fly within India on their next flight, and only 16 percent would fly outside of the country. However, 26 percent of Vistara's business class passengers expected their next flight to be international. The top five most preferred international destinations amongst the respondents that they are likely to travel to by August 2021 were Singapore, Dubai, and the US, UK, and Thailand.