Aviation Vistara operating with 25-30% capacity, sees quarantine rules as key factor in travel demand Updated : July 07, 2020 08:31 AM IST The demand on most of the routes remains uneven with one way witnessing high traction and return journey (generally to a city with high COVID-19 prevalence) seeing low traffic. Vistara is aware that there will be issues in the near term but is hoping that the brand value of the airline will continue to attract "value seekers."