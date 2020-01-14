Aviation
Vistara launches flights to Kathmandu, starting February 11
Updated : January 14, 2020 11:51 AM IST
Kathmandu will be Vistara's fifth international destination since the launch of global operations last August.
The airline will operate daily flights between Delhi and Kathmandu from February 11.
