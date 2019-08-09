#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Vistara just launched its first international flight. Read the review

Updated : August 09, 2019 01:18 PM IST

Vistaraâ€™s first flight, launched earlier this week, was a celebration of the airlineâ€™s ambition to become a dominant player in Indiaâ€™s growing international passenger market.
For the Delhi/Mumbai to Singapore route, Vistara picked a narrow-body aircraft from its fleet.
Vistara has been aggressive with the pricing on the international routes.
