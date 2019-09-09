Vistara, IndiGo compete for Jet Airways rights for London route, says report

Vistara and IndiGo, which are planning to launch flights to London next year, are eyeing for the flying rights of defunct airline Jet Airways for the lucrative route, reported The Economic Times, citing an anonymous source aware of the development.

The aviation ministry has allotted 14 of the 28 Jet services from India to London to Air India and has initiated the process of distributing the rest of the rights between Vistara and IndiGo, according to the report.

Vistara has informed the government that it would start London flights early next year, while IndiGo said it could launch by mid-2020, The ET report added, citing a government official.

The government may award Jet Airwaysâ€™ international rights of the most sought-after route to the two airlines with a condition that the rights can be withdrawn if Jet Airways resumes operations.