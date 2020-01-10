Vistara in talks with airlines to lease slots at London's Heathrow airport
Updated : January 10, 2020 06:18 AM IST
Vistara expects to reach destinations across Europe and the Far East under the first phase of international expansion with six B787-9 planes.
The Tata Sons-Singapore Airlines JV is expected to eye Australia and North America under the second phase.
