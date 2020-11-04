Aviation Vistara following a cautious approach in COVID-19 test reports Updated : November 04, 2020 07:16 PM IST Doubtful about the "behavior of the virus," Vistara investigated the matter and has found the test reports conducted in India as genuine, chief commercial officer Vinod Kannan said. The airline reiterated that it is following the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines and is keeping its travel agents informed on the same. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.