Vistara flight gets diverted to Lucknow due to bad weather, ends up with low fuel

A Mumbai-Delhi Vistara flight, which was diverted to Lucknow due to bad weather conditions, landed at the city airport with low fuel. The incident happened on Monday.

The main reason behind the aircraft ending up in a low-fuel situation was the unexpected drop in visibility at the alternative destination, a Vistara spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the plane had carried excess fuel over and above the required flight plan fuel as per regulations.

The incident happened when flight UK944 initiated a diversion to Lucknow due to bad weather over Delhi. However, over Lucknow, the visibility suddenly dropped and a safe landing was not possible. The airline crew then considered alternative airfields, including Kanpur and Prayagraj. But, en route Prayagraj, the crew was informed that the weather in Lucknow had improved significantly following which it decided to return to Lucknow, the airline spokesperson said.