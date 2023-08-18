Vistara flight from Delhi to Pune faces bomb threat, passengers safe

1 Min Read
A bomb threat was reported on a Delhi-Pune Vistara flight at the Delhi airport on Friday morning (August 18). All passengers along with their luggage have been deboarded safely.
According to ANI, authorities at inspecting the aircraft in the isolation bay.
The GMR call centre, which operates Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, received a notification today regarding a bomb on the flight.
Further details are pending.
