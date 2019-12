Sanjiv Kapoor, Vistara airline's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), has resigned, the company said on Monday. Kapoor resigned from his post last month and his last working day at the airline will be December 31.

"All good things must come to an end, and the time has come to think of the last decade or so of my professional working life with my head and not just with my heart, balancing both personal and professional goals. My daughter is in college in the US and my son will join soon, and I have entered the last dozen years or so of my working life, a stage where I need to start thinking more about longer-term goals and post-retirement plans," he said in a letter he wrote to the Vistara staff.

Kapoor joined the Tata-Singapore Airlines joint venture as its Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer in March 2016. Since then, he has played a key role in its growth — from 9 aircraft and 40 flights a day then, to 38 aircraft and over 200 flights a day currently.

He handled departments including revenue-generation, customer-facing functions, strategy, network planning, marketing, loyalty, inflight services, ground services, and product development.

Before Vistara, Kapoor was associated with SpiceJet as its COO and de facto CEO from November 2013 until October 2015. He played a key role in helping SpiceJet sail through a period of record-high oil prices and a cash crunch, cultural and operational transformation and ownership change.