Aviation
Vistara begins Mumbai-Colombo flight service
Updated : November 26, 2019 10:27 AM IST
The airline inaugurated its international operations in August 2019 with Singapore as its first destination, followed by Dubai and Bangkok.
In the last seven months, the airline has expanded its fleet and network by close to 50 percent each and has flown around 45 lakh passengers.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more