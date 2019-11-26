#Zee#CSBIPO#Maharashtra
Vistara begins Mumbai-Colombo flight service

Updated : November 26, 2019 10:27 AM IST

The airline inaugurated its international operations in August 2019 with Singapore as its first destination, followed by Dubai and Bangkok.
In the last seven months, the airline has expanded its fleet and network by close to 50 percent each and has flown around 45 lakh passengers.
