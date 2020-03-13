Aviation
Vistara bans comedian Kunal Kamra till April 27 for ‘heckling’ Arnab Goswami on IndiGo flight
Updated : March 13, 2020 06:53 PM IST
In February, the Delhi High Court criticised the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for imposing a flying ban on Kamra.
Kamra was suspended by airlines such as IndiGo, GoAir, Air India and SpiceJet after he allegedly harassed Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami onboard an IndiGo flight.
In a viral video that Kamra had shared, the anchor was seen trying to avoid Kamra even as the comic continued to pose him a few questions and call him a “coward” repeatedly.