Vistara bans comedian Kunal Kamra till April 27 for ‘heckling’ Arnab Goswami on IndiGo flight

India's only private full-service carrier, Vistara on Friday banned stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra till April 27 for heckling Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami onboard an IndiGo flight.

In February, the Delhi High Court criticised the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for imposing a flying ban on Kamra.

The high court said that DGCA ought not to have certified actions of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry.

"The DGCA should have looked into Kamra's complaint claiming airlines violated civil aviation rules by putting him on the no-fly list," the court noted.

Kamra was suspended by airlines such as IndiGo, GoAir, Air India and SpiceJet after he allegedly harassed Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami onboard an IndiGo flight.

In a viral video that Kamra had shared, the anchor was seen trying to avoid Kamra even as the comic continued to pose him a few questions and call him a “coward” repeatedly.

"I am part of the tukde-tukde narrative. You should deflate me. You should take enemies of the state down. You should make sure the country is in safe hands," the comic is heard saying, even as the journalist continued to remain silent.