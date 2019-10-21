Aviation
Vistara announces sale with return fares starting at Rs 14,999 to international destinations
Updated : October 21, 2019 12:05 PM IST
Vistara has announced its Grand International Sale on airline tickets, offering return fares at just Rs 14,999. The deals include flights to popular domestic and international destinations like Mumbai, Bangkok, Singapore, and Dubai.
Bookings under the sale are open for a 72-hour window beginning Sunday midnight and will last until 11:59 pm on Wednesday.
The offer will cover travel between October 28, 2019 and March 31, 2020.
