Vistara announces direct flights to Coimbatore from Delhi, Mumbai

Private carrier Vistara, a joint venture of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, on Friday inaugurated direct daily flights between Coimbatore and Delhi. The airline will also start daily direct service on the Mumbai-Coimbatore route starting May 27 and double the number of daily flights on the Bengaluru-Coimbatore route from June 3.

"The launch of daily direct flights to Coimbatore from three metro cities, at very convenient departure and arrival timings, is an important step towards offering more connections to our customers and densifying our domestic network," Vistara Chief Executive Officer Vinod Kannan said.

"With Coimbatore emerging as a key hub for trade and commerce besides being a preferred tourist destination, it is a city that discerning travellers are increasingly flying to, giving us the opportunity to offer them our award-winning services on these routes too," Kannan added.