Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Vistara announces direct flights to Coimbatore from Delhi, Mumbai

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

Private carrier Vistara, a joint venture of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, on Friday inaugurated direct daily flights between Coimbatore and Delhi. The airline will also start daily direct service on the Mumbai-Coimbatore route starting May 27 and double the number of daily flights on the Bengaluru-Coimbatore.

Vistara announces direct flights to Coimbatore from Delhi, Mumbai
Private carrier Vistara, a joint venture of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, on Friday inaugurated direct daily flights between Coimbatore and Delhi. The airline will also start daily direct service on the Mumbai-Coimbatore route starting May 27 and double the number of daily flights on the Bengaluru-Coimbatore route from June 3.
"The launch of daily direct flights to Coimbatore from three metro cities, at very convenient departure and arrival timings, is an important step towards offering more connections to our customers and densifying our domestic network," Vistara Chief Executive Officer Vinod Kannan said.
"With Coimbatore emerging as a key hub for trade and commerce besides being a preferred tourist destination, it is a city that discerning travellers are increasingly flying to, giving us the opportunity to offer them our award-winning services on these routes too," Kannan added.
Tags
Next Article

Air India's A320neo plane engine shuts down mid-air, makes emergency landing at Mumbai

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More