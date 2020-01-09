Vistara offers: Domestic air ticket fare starts from Rs 995
Updated : January 09, 2020 12:06 PM IST
Vistara is offering domestic travel ticket at as low as Rs 995.
Air ticket fare on the international routes starts from Rs 14,555
The tickets have to be booked at least 15 days in advance to avail of the offer.
