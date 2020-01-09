#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Vistara offers: Domestic air ticket fare starts from Rs 995

Updated : January 09, 2020 12:06 PM IST

Vistara is offering domestic travel ticket at as low as Rs 995.
Air ticket fare on the international routes starts from Rs 14,555
The tickets have to be booked at least 15 days in advance to avail of the offer.
Vistara offers: Domestic air ticket fare starts from Rs 995
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

SEBI may relax deadline for separation of chairman, MD posts by 1-2 years

SEBI may relax deadline for separation of chairman, MD posts by 1-2 years

CCPA recommends Budget Session from Jan 31; Union Budget on Feb 1

CCPA recommends Budget Session from Jan 31; Union Budget on Feb 1

India reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Chhattisgarh state

India reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Chhattisgarh state

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV