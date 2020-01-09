Vistara offers: Domestic air ticket fare starts from Rs 995

Vistara anniversary sale: If you are looking to travel to any domestic or international destination, you may check Vistara’s 48-hour special anniversary sale offers.

The airline is offering domestic travel ticket at as low as Rs 995 and fare on the international routes starts from Rs 14,555, according to the information available on Vistara website.

The ticket-booking window will remain open for 48 hours only. Vistara anniversary sale started at midnight of January 9 (Thursday), 2020. The passengers will be able to travel between January 25 and September 30, 2020 (both dates included).

The tickets have to be booked at least 15 days in advance to avail of the offer. Domestic route fare begins from Rs 995 for economy class tickets. Premium economy class tickets are available at Rs 1,995, while business class tickets come at Rs 5,555.

On the international routes, fare starts from Rs 14,555 for economy class tickets. Premium economy class ticket is available at Rs 19,995 and business class tickets come at Rs 35,555.

The ticket fares are inclusive of all taxes and fees. The lowest fare of Rs 995 is being offered on Dibrugarh-Bagdogra route. The second lowest fare of Rs 1,255 is being offered on Jammu-Srinagar and Delhi-Chandigarh routes.

Mumbai-Hyderabad flight ticket is available at Rs1,495. The lowest fare of Rs 14,555 on the international route is being offered on Mumbai-Colombo route. Delhi to Bangkok ticket is available at a price of Rs 14,995. Ticket for economy class on Mumbai-Dubai route is available at a price of Rs 18,555.