Aviation Vistara and United Airlines launch codeshare operations Updated : February 17, 2020 01:53 PM IST The agreement enables United Airlines to codeshare on Vistara-operated Indian domestic flights starting February 28, 2020. Codesharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence. The two airlines had in June 2019 signed the codeshare pact that allows United Airlines to book seats for its passengers on Vistara's flights in India.