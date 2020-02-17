Vistara and United Airlines launch codeshare operations

Vistara and United Airlines have implemented the codeshare agreement signed in June 2019, with effect from February 14, 2020, Tata-SIA joint venture airline Vistara said in a statement on Monday. The agreement enables United Airlines to codeshare on Vistara-operated Indian domestic flights starting February 28, 2020.

Codesharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.

As per the agreement, United Airlines will put its ‘UA’ designator code on 68 Vistara-operated flights to 26 destinations every day, including but not limited to Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Goa, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Udaipur, and Varanasi.

The codeshare agreement, also, means Club Vistara members will be able to earn and redeem CV Points on flights operated by United Airlines, and vice versa.

“The US continues to be one of the biggest source markets for foreign travellers into India and the region, and this partnership allows us to provide a seamless travel offering for customers to and from the US,” Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said in a media statement.

"We are excited to offer our shared customers the option of building a seamless itinerary when planning travel to cities beyond New Delhi and Mumbai," said John Gebo, senior vice-president (alliances) at United Airlines.

The two airlines had in June 2019 signed the codeshare pact that allows United Airlines to book seats for its passengers on Vistara's flights in India.