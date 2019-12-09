#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
Vistara and Lufthansa sign codeshare agreement

Updated : December 09, 2019 10:25 AM IST

The two airlines are planning to soon expand the scope of the agreement, enabling frequent fliers of both airlines to earn miles or points when travelling on each other’s networks and enjoy other benefits.
As part of the agreement, Lufthansa will add its ‘LH’ designator code to nearly 18 Vistara-operated flights every day covering 10 Indian cities.
Sales under the codeshare agreement opened on Monday on all channels and major global distribution systems (GDS) for flights starting December 16, 2019, the airlines said in a statement. 
