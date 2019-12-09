Vistara and Lufthansa sign codeshare agreement

Vistara and Germany’s Lufthansa have signed a codeshare agreement, strengthening their existing interline partnership. The two airlines are planning to soon expand the scope of the agreement, enabling frequent fliers of both airlines to earn miles or points when travelling on each other’s networks and enjoy other benefits.

As part of the agreement, Lufthansa will add its ‘LH’ designator code to nearly 18 Vistara-operated flights every day covering 10 Indian cities, namely Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Mumbai and Pune.

Sales under the codeshare agreement opened on Monday on all channels and major global distribution systems (GDS) for flights starting December 16, 2019, the airlines said in a statement.

A codeshare agreement, or codeshare, is a business arrangement common in the aviation industry in which two or more airlines market and operate a flight as part of their published timetable or schedule.

Interline, also known as interline ticketing and interline booking, is a commercial agreement between airlines to handle passengers travelling on multiple flights on multiple airlines. Such agreements allow passengers to conveniently change flights of one airline to another on another airline without having to gather their bags or check-in again.

Announcing the agreement, Vinod Kannan, Vistara’s chief strategy officer, said one of Vistara's key goals is to offer an extended international network to customers through such strategic associations.

"Our codeshare with Lufthansa is another important step in this direction and helps us widen our customer base outside of India,” he said.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, and Lufthansa already have an Interline/Through Check-in agreement, using which customers can seamlessly connect from Vistara-operated domestic flights in India to Lufthansa-operated flights to both of its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich and beyond.