Aviation
Vistara and Lufthansa sign codeshare agreement
Updated : December 09, 2019 10:25 AM IST
The two airlines are planning to soon expand the scope of the agreement, enabling frequent fliers of both airlines to earn miles or points when travelling on each other’s networks and enjoy other benefits.
As part of the agreement, Lufthansa will add its ‘LH’ designator code to nearly 18 Vistara-operated flights every day covering 10 Indian cities.
Sales under the codeshare agreement opened on Monday on all channels and major global distribution systems (GDS) for flights starting December 16, 2019, the airlines said in a statement.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more