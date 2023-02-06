Vistara airlines paid record penalty of Rs 70 lakh. Here's why

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
The penalty imposed on Vistara by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in October last year for not complying with the rule. Here are some details.
The Vistara airlines paid a record penalty of Rs 70 lakh to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), officials said on Monday. The penalty imposed by India’s civil aviation regulator in October last year for not operating the minimum number of mandated flights to underserved areas of the country’s northeast.
