homeaviation News

Vistara airlines paid record penalty of Rs 70 lakh. Here's why

Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 6, 2023 11:19:22 AM IST (Published)

The penalty imposed on Vistara by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in October last year for not complying with the rule. Here are some details.

The Vistara airlines paid a record penalty of Rs 70 lakh to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), officials said on Monday. The penalty imposed by India’s civil aviation regulator in October last year for not operating the minimum number of mandated flights to underserved areas of the country’s northeast.

Tags

DGCAVistara

Previous Article

Boeing expects supply chain issues to continue for next 1-2 years, plans to add more Indian suppliers

Next Article

Aero-India 2023: Lockheed Martin to display F-21 jet, other platforms at the event

