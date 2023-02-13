Treating Air India as competition till merger happens, says Vistara CEO

Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan spoke to CNBC-TV18 on its outlook for the current quarter, merger plans with Air India, expanding its fleet and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q: You had a great Q3 & for the first time ever a profitable quarter since the inception of Vistara, did a major uptick in post-COVID demand work for the airline?

A: Q3 and most of 2022 was positive, majorly due to pent up demand. Revenues have been positive in Q3, record revenue in average ticket prices and total revenue. Cost side was higher than before but with record revenue we were able to manage. The fourth quarter is a weak season, we might face challenges. It looks like Q4 will be positive. There are challenges on the currency side as the rupee has become weaker compared to the US dollar. ATF can go up. We are hopeful that our structure and mechanism and momentum will take us forward.

Q: Do you expect the current surge in demand to continue? What are your expectations regarding the ongoing Q4 and the remaining FY? What will be the targets next year?

A: Air fares are not high as they were in December. India is much stronger economically, which is positive. A lot of movement is happening due to G20, which will benefit Vistara. There is demand for tourism and demand due to the wedding season. There is scope for demand to continue but it might be on lower yields or air fares compared to the last quarter. India fundamentally is a strong market There is good potential for international travel, flights to Europe doing well too.

Q: What's the progress with the merger with Air India? Is it on track to be completed by March 2024?

A: The merger process has begun. We are in touch with the Competition Commission of India (CCI), National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and other authorities for the merger process at various stages. In terms of structure, organisation, processes and knowledge sharing has already happened. We are hopeful that the merger will be completed as per target. We do hope the merger gets expedited.

Q: How will you solve issues like pay parity, multiplicity of single position & other HR issues?

A: Jobs will not be a worry during the merger due to the scale. Vistara is paying its staff as per the market and will continue to do so.

Q: Has the merger affected your future plans?

A: Vistara is working independently as of now. We are still treating Air India as a competition. Once we get approvals from CCI and others, then we will plan with Air India. India is a growing market there is more than enough demand. I don't think the demand will be an issue post the merger because there is enough demand as per airlines.

Q: What are your plans on adding more planes?

A: Our current fleet strength is 53 and by the end of 2024, we will have 70 planes. Seventeen more aircraft are to be delivered. Four 787 widebodies, three A321 LR, rest will be A320s. A321 LR to cater to-6 hour long routes

Q: Plans regarding Cargo and MRO?

A: We do carry cargo, but are not planning to order a freighter. The 787 can carry cargo in underbelly easily. Cargo will be an important focus. As capacity comes back, it might not be as strong at it used to be. We are focusing on our own engineering teams for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations as of now.

Q: What's your outlook on ATF?

A: Currency and fuel projections are hard to make, it is what it is. The government has been kind for lowering VAT on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) from many states. Some states do have high VAT. Need to see how to absorb these prices or pass it on

Q: How do you look at the budget announcement for the sector?

A: The revival of 50 airports to be positive for Indian Aviation. Our business model is bit different. It will be beneficial for other airlines

Q: Any plans of raising funds? Plans to reduce debt?