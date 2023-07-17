Vistara-Air India merger expected to be approved by April 2024, says CEO Vinod Kannan

Addressing concerns about potential job cuts, Kannan assured that there would be no downsizing following the merger. Instead, he emphasised that the merged entity would have a significantly larger number of Vistara employees.

All necessary regulatory approvals for the merger of Air India and Vistara Airlines are expected to be secured by April 2024, the latter's CEO Vinod Kannan told CNBC-TV18 on Monday (July 17), although certain approvals from the Aviation Oversight Committee (AOC) will take time.

Addressing concerns about potential job cuts, Kannan assured employees that there would be no downsizing following the merger. Instead, he emphasised that the merged entity would have a significantly larger number of Vistara employees.

Kannan also said he would like to ensure there are no pay cuts for the employees following the merger.

The CEO also stated that the merged entity would require employees with proven experience, an area where Vistara has excelled. He mentioned that the airline has a dedicated workforce of 5,500 currently and is aiming to expand it to 6,000 by the end of 2023.

With regard to the fleet expansion plans, Kannan revealed that Vistara's current fleet of 60 aircraft would grow to 70 by March 2024. This expansion includes the addition of 10 new aircraft, including three Boeing 787s and seven Airbus A320s. The updated fleet will allow Vistara to cater to both international and domestic routes, providing a diverse range of travel options to passengers.

To ensure a seamless transition and the preservation of Vistara's brand, the airline has engaged external consultants who will provide strategic advice on brand integration.

He also highlighted that most airlines across the world do not adopt a multi-brand strategy, signaling a potential shift in Vistara's approach.