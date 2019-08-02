Vistara adds Dubai as second international destination, flights start from August 21

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, will add Dubai as its second international destination from August 21. The airline recently announced Singapore as its first overseas destination.

The airline will fly daily flights between Mumbai and Dubai from August 21 with introductory return fares starting at Rs 17,820 for economy, Rs 24,900 for premium economy and from Rs 37,465 for business class seats.

The airline will use its Airbus A320neo aircraft with three-class cabin configuration to fly to and from Dubai.

“We’re delighted to add Dubai to our growing network, a city that has been constantly thriving for decades and always has something new to offer. With the continuous influx of international trade, business and tourists all year round, especially given the strong economic and cultural ties between India and the UAE, Dubai makes a key addition to our growing network," Leslie Thng, chief executive officer, Vistara, said.