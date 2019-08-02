#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Vistara adds Dubai as second international destination, flights start from August 21

Updated : August 02, 2019 01:01 PM IST

The airline will fly daily flights between Mumbai and Dubai from August 21 with introductory return fares starting at Rs 17,820 for economy, Rs 24,900 for premium economy and from Rs 37,465 for business class seats. 
Vistara is set to soon commence its international operations with flights to Singapore from Delhi and Mumbai, starting  August 6 and August 7, respectively.
Vistara adds Dubai as second international destination, flights start from August 21
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

State Bank of India reports Q1 net profit at Rs 2,312 crore, misses estimates

State Bank of India reports Q1 net profit at Rs 2,312 crore, misses estimates

HDFC Q1 standalone net profit rises 46% in June quarter

HDFC Q1 standalone net profit rises 46% in June quarter

Why is Bharti Airtel gaining in this otherwise bearish market?

Why is Bharti Airtel gaining in this otherwise bearish market?

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV