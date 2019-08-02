Aviation
Vistara adds Dubai as second international destination, flights start from August 21
Updated : August 02, 2019 01:01 PM IST
The airline will fly daily flights between Mumbai and Dubai from August 21 with introductory return fares starting at Rs 17,820 for economy, Rs 24,900 for premium economy and from Rs 37,465 for business class seats.
Vistara is set to soon commence its international operations with flights to Singapore from Delhi and Mumbai, starting August 6 and August 7, respectively.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more