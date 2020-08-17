  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Virus pandemic reshaping air travel as carriers struggle

Updated : August 17, 2020 04:14 PM IST

Globally, air travel is down more than 85 percent from a year ago, according to industry figures.
Several leading carriers already have filed for bankruptcy protection, and if the hoped-for recovery is delayed much longer, the list will grow.
Virus pandemic reshaping air travel as carriers struggle

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Gold prices rise by Rs 340, silver jumps Rs 1,306

Gold prices rise by Rs 340, silver jumps Rs 1,306

Hero MotoCorp stock price gains 4% as brokerages raise target price

Hero MotoCorp stock price gains 4% as brokerages raise target price

NTPC shares surge 7% after Q1 earnings beat street estimates

NTPC shares surge 7% after Q1 earnings beat street estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement