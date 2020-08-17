Aviation Virus pandemic reshaping air travel as carriers struggle Updated : August 17, 2020 04:14 PM IST Globally, air travel is down more than 85 percent from a year ago, according to industry figures. Several leading carriers already have filed for bankruptcy protection, and if the hoped-for recovery is delayed much longer, the list will grow. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply