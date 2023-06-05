Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport will be Virgin Atlantic's third destination after Mumbai and Delhi. The premier carrier will deploy the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft with 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium, and 192 Economy Delight, Classic and Light seats, as well as the airline's signature Upper-Class Social space.

British premier carrier Virgin Atlantic on Monday, June 5, announced the expansion of services to India and the launch of flight services from Bengaluru to London's Heathrow Airport starting March 31, 2024.

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will be the airline's third destination and fourth daily service to India, Virgin Atlantic said.

Starting March 31, 2024, the airline will deploy the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft with 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium, and 192 Economy Delight, Classic and Light seats, as well as the airline's signature Upper-Class Social space.

Flights to Bengaluru will operate on Virgin Atlantic's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft and tickets will go on sale starting June 14, 2023, the British carrier noted.

The airline, at present, operates regular flights between London Heathrow, and Delhi and Mumbai. Since 2019, Virgin Atlantic has increased its capacity to India by 250 percent, the airline’s largest area of growth outside the United States, the company said.

The addition of the Bengaluru route means the airline will offer 500,000 seats (total) each year between the UK and India, while its growing codeshare with IndiGo, India’s leading airline, flies to 34 destinations across the country.

"Bengaluru is a rapidly-growing tech hub and one of the largest corporate markets in India, whilst intrepid travellers will enjoy the city’s rich culture and beautiful gardens,” the airline said. “The new service will offer seamless connectivity and a premium long-haul experience for those customers connecting via London Heathrow to destinations throughout North America, including Seattle, San Francisco and New York JFK, with Virgin Atlantic and transatlantic joint venture partner, Delta Air Lines," the airline added.