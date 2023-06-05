CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeVirgin Atlantic to connect London with Bengaluru from next year — tickets go on sale from ... News

Virgin Atlantic to connect London with Bengaluru from next year — tickets go on sale from ...

Virgin Atlantic to connect London with Bengaluru from next year — tickets go on sale from ...
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 5, 2023 5:33:39 PM IST (Published)

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport will be Virgin Atlantic's third destination after Mumbai and Delhi. The premier carrier will deploy the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft with 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium, and 192 Economy Delight, Classic and Light seats, as well as the airline's signature Upper-Class Social space.

British premier carrier Virgin Atlantic on Monday, June 5, announced the expansion of services to India and the launch of flight services from Bengaluru to London's Heathrow Airport starting March 31, 2024.

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will be the airline's third destination and fourth daily service to India, Virgin Atlantic said.


Starting March 31, 2024, the airline will deploy the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft with 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium, and 192 Economy Delight, Classic and Light seats, as well as the airline's signature Upper-Class Social space.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X