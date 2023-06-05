By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport will be Virgin Atlantic's third destination after Mumbai and Delhi. The premier carrier will deploy the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft with 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium, and 192 Economy Delight, Classic and Light seats, as well as the airline's signature Upper-Class Social space.

British premier carrier Virgin Atlantic on Monday, June 5, announced the expansion of services to India and the launch of flight services from Bengaluru to London's Heathrow Airport starting March 31, 2024. Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will be the airline's third destination and fourth daily service to India, Virgin Atlantic said.

